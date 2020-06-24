Blowhards power boats at regatta

EPHRAIM—The light winds at the Viking Raingutter Regatta, held as part of Ephraim’s Scandinavian Summer last Saturday, made sailing conditions a bit tricky, but participants had a great time coaxing their homemade crafts across the finish line.

The boat race was held in the parking lot of the Ephraim Subway. The weather was warm and breezy, perfect for sailing, according to Michael Patton, recreation director.

Each competitor, after designing and building their own boat, preferably in Viking fashion, put the craft to test on a side-by-side tracks filled with water.

There was a child’s division and adult division. Competitors squared off in face-to-face bouts, with the winners advancing to the finals.

The kids tried to blow their boats down the track with their breath, but they soon realized the winds coming in the opposite direction had a big advantage, Patton said.

In the children’s division, Spencer Rasmussen won a fun-pack prize by beating Kadence Kjar. In the adult division, Spencer Rasmussen won a grill by beating his father Jed Rasmussen in the finals. After winning his prizes, Spencer Rasmussen shared the toys he won with the other children who competed.

Subway was recognized for providing the venue and prizes.

The upcoming pickleball tournament is scheduled for this Saturday, June 27, at the city park, but more people are needed to sign up to guarantee a complete tournament, Patton said. As it now stands, mixed doubles will start at 9 a.m.; men’s doubles at 1 p.m. and women’s doubles at 5 p.m. Registration is $10 per team. See https://www.scandinaviansummer.org/ for all the information.

If there aren’t enough participants, the tournament might be cancelled, Patton said. “We are playing it by ear.”