COVID-19 update

Sanpete rises to 43 confirmed cases

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

6-25-2020

COVID-19 numbers in Sanpete County and elsewhere in the Central Utah Public Health District (CUPHD) continue to climb.

Since last week’s issue of the Messenger, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CUPHD have risen to a total of 111. Out of those cases, 62 have recovered, leaving 49 active cases, three of which are hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Sanpete itself has risen to 43 total confirmed cases, 22 of which have recovered, which makes 21 active cases. Sanpete currently has two hospitalized cases.

Out of the 16 new confirmed cases in Sanpete County since last week’s Messenger COVID update, only one is confirmed to have been contracted by anything but transmission within our own health district.

For the first time in Sanpete, COVID transmission has been detected in young children. Both an infant less than one year old and two children aged 1-14 were confirmed positive in the last week.

Sevier County follows closely behind Sanpete with 39 confirmed cases, 17 of which are active. They currently have one hospitalized COVID-19 patient.

Juab, Millard and Piute counties have not seen the rapid spike in numbers that Sanpete and Sevier have over the last week, and are sitting at 15, 12 and two total confirmed cases, respectively.

Wayne County is the only of the six counties in our health district to have no confirmed cases, but both of Piute County’s cases have recovered, leaving them with no active cases as of right now.