Christopher D. Ivie

Christopher D. Ivie, 50, of Manti, passed away on June 24, 2020 in Salt Lake City.

Chris was born on April 8, 1970 in Phoenix, Arizona, his parents are Douglas James and Julia “Judy” Ann Adams Ivie.

Chris was a kind and caring person who was loved by all. He had many things he enjoyed in life; NASCAR, the outdoors, dogs, babies, Mexican food and most especially his girls. Chris worked for several years at CO Buildings in Ephraim and considered his co-workers part of his family.

Chris is survived by his parents, daughters: Shaelie (Braden) Roberts, Cedar City; Marissa Ivie (Rodney), Salt Lake City; Shannon Ivie, Cedar City; siblings: Stacie, Kellie, Terrie, Joe, Melissa, Tami, Ben and DJ. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and Interment were held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Manti City Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services is available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Chris’ obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute at www.huntsmancancer.org.