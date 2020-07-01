Echo M. Nielson

Echo M. Nielson, age 82, passed away on June 24, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1938, in Shelly, Idaho to Edward William Edwards and Maude Estelle Munsee. She married Larry Nielson on June 1, 1957 in the Manti Utah Temple.

Echo was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She participated in church activities and served in the church throughout her life. Echo served as a service missionary in the church office building in Salt Lake City, Utah and was an ordinance worker in the St. George, Utah Temple for 13 years.

Echo lived in and loved the national parks. She volunteered her time in the national parks she lived in. She graduated with honors and earned an accounting degree from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas and earned a CPA credential. She worked for 12 years as an accountant for Phillips Petroleum Company. She volunteered in the national parks she lived in. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Larry, St. George, Utah; her son Mark of Anderson, South Carolina, and daughter Jill Russell (Roger) of St. George, Utah; her sister Dana Edwards of Eugene, Oregon; her brothers Dale Edwards (Linda) of Meridian, Idaho and Dean Edwards (Lana), Heber City, Utah along with her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Echo is preceded in death by her parents and her older brother Ralph Edwards.

Graveside services were held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Ivins City, Utah Cemetery at the base of the Red Mountain.