Ned Henry Worthington, age 79, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 at Mission at Community Care Center in Centerfield.

Ned was born Aug. 18, 1940 in Nephi to Henry and Berneice Morley Worthington. He was the oldest of three sons. He also shared a birthday with his son Merrill and grandson Kyle and this was always special to him. Ned was raised in Nephi, where he attended school and graduated from Juab High School. He attended Snow College for one year and Utah State University for one year. He worked for his Uncle J.E. Worthington on the farm and various other jobs around Nephi.

Ned met his wife Mavis Sorensen at Snow College. They were married July 1, 1960 in the Manti Utah Temple. Ned missed his 60th wedding anniversary by only four days. Together they have five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ned has served in many different church callings throughout his life. He was the first bishop of the 6th Ward in Nephi, he served in the high council two different times, but the callings that he enjoyed most was serving as the ward clerk and financial clerk that he held for many years in several different wards including two YSA wards in Ephraim Utah.

Ned and Mavis have lived in four states, seven cities, and are living in their 13th home, which is their favorite home. Throughout his life Ned has worked many different jobs; The job that he worked at the longest was selling insurance for the Leavitt Group where he worked for over 30 years before he retired.

Everyone loved and enjoyed Ned, he could not go anywhere without him finding someone that he knew and talked to them. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, fishing, gardening and wood working in his later years. He mostly enjoyed spending time with family and going on trips with them.

He is survived by his wife Mavis, his children: Diane (Don) Taylor, Linda (Michael) Lewellen, Mark (Jodee) Worthington, Lori Worthington, Merrill (Tammy) Worthington, 10 grandchildren: Devin (Jessica), Daina, Emilie, Daniel, Kambree (Benjamin), Kelanee, Kenedee, Katie, Brookelyn, and Kyle and twin great-granddaughters Karalyn and Adelyn. He is survived by his brothers: Jay (Nancy) Worthington, and Craig (Toni) Worthington. He is preceded in death by his mother and father and one infant brother.

We would like to thank Dr. Mark Oveson for the care that he provided to Ned and we would also like to thank Mission at Community Care Center for the love, care, and compassion that they rendered to Ned.

There was a viewing at the Ephraim Stake Center (400 East Center) Wednesday and a graveside service will be Thursday, at 11 a.m. at the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi (1200 N. 400 E.) Feel free to bring a lawn chair.