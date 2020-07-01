Byard Lamont Peterson

Byard Lamont Peterson, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, June 26, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1934 to Clifford Nels and Beth Bartholomew Peterson at home in Ephraim. He weighed in at 3.5 pounds and was kept warm in a shoebox in a warming box in the oven as his incubator. His determination to live started there and he never stopped living and loving life.

Byard graduated from Ephraim High School and Snow College. He married his High School sweetheart Margaret Shirleen Braithwaite on Sept. 16, 1954 in the Manti Temple and working hand in hand celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Byard started working on the family farm at a young age with his father raising turkeys, cattle and growing crops. He devoted his life to working hard on that farm and working with animals.

With all the challenges that working the land can bring he worked hard and instilled that hard work ethic and determination in his children and grandchildren.

He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family skiing, camping, hunting, fishing and boating. He enjoyed spending time with friends traveling, square dancing, enjoying good food and loving life. One of his favorite places was Fish Lake, he loved camping, fishing and boating on that beautiful lake and some of his most treasured memories were of time spent with family there.

His greatest joy was his wife and family. Together they raised three loving children: Kathie, Brent and Karma, all while living in the same home for most of their married life. He will be greatly missed as he leaves a great example of hard work, honesty and integrity to be carried on for generations.

He is survived by his wife, Shirleen; children, Kathie (Paul) Warner, Brent (Nadine) Peterson, Karma (David) Peterson; five grandchildren, Kimberly, Kellie, Kyle, Lacie and Braden along with eight great-grandchildren and sister, Marcia Kjar.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lorraine P. Young; brother-in-law, Richard Kjar.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services is available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Byard’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

The family wants to give special thanks to the Gunnison Valley Hospice team for the loving, respectful care given to him during the past year. A special thank you to Jessica for her care everyday, for Karl, Kambree and Pat who listened to his last breath. Thank you for your loving service, it was much appreciated.