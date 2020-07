Paul Hansen

A celebration of life will be held in honor of Paul Hansen of Manti, who died June 27, 2020.

Paul was born Jan. 26, 1966. A life lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Paul loved the great outdoors, so we will be honoring his life at Cottonwood Flat up Manti Canyon on Saturday, July 11 at 3 p.m.

A meal will be provided, side dishes would be appreciated. Bring your own chairs. Please come and share your treasured memories with us.