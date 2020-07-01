Wasatch power forward

commits to play for BYU

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

7-2-2020

MT. PLEASANT—Former Wasatch Academy power forward Caleb Lohner made the announcement last Friday that everyone was expecting.

The 6’9” graduated senior who had previously committed to the University of Utah announced via Twitter that he has committed to play for Brigham Young University. The announcement follows almost two weeks of virtual silence from Lohner and his family, though most college basketball insiders close to both schools knew exactly what was going to happen.

Lohner tweeted that he was “insanely excited” to join the Cougars’ program and head coach Mark Pope. “So excited and blessed to be in the position Im [sic] in today,” Lohner tweeted. “Ready to get to work!”

Lohner previously committed to Utah and signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) during the early signing period in December of 2019.

In early June, he surprised the Utes’ head coach, Larry Krystkowiak and athletic director Mark Harlan when he requested a release from that NLI in order to leave the program without losing a year of eligibility that NCAA signing and eligibility rules would have dictated.

Lohner was eventually granted a release, prompting a show of gratitude from Lohner in his announcement.

“I am grateful to Mark Harlan and Coach Krystkowiak for their willingness to grant my release,” Lohner tweeted. “I have a lot of respect for both of them.”

Lohner joins a long list of promising new recruits to BYU. Pope’s first full shot on the recruiting trail flipped Lohner from Utah, signed fellow Wasatch Academy player Richie Saunders, brought over Oklahoma State point guard Brandon Averette, and corralled 7’1” Purdue center Matt Haarms, who was considered one of the best transfer prospects in the country at the time.

“Caleb Lohner is an incredibly talented young player with a ready-made college body, a deadly stroke and an intense competitiveness that will be a hallmark of his BYU career,” Pope said.

And, yes, Lohner cut his hair.