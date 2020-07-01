Granary Arts exhibit highlights Native American language, culture

EPHRAIM—Granary Arts will be hosting two new exhibitions from artists with Utah connections from now until Sept. 18, as it has reopened its galleries to the public.

In the main gallery, collected photos from Paul Adams and Jordan Layton, called Vanishing Voices, will be displaying portraits of the last Native American speakers as they explore linguistic nuances of the natural world.

The images were made using a 20”x24” view camera and the 19th century wet collodion tintype process. Each portrait is one-of-a-kind, much like the people being photographed.

In the upper gallery, Sara Lynne Lindsay will be showing, Inherited Ground, work that springs from the belief that we are all at a pivotal place on the continuum of creating rich or poor soil for the next generation. This is a belief that individual actions affect the environment we are creating. The collection surveys the role of interconnectedness in human development.

The work is inspired from her mothering of six children and the sacrifice that accompanies it; she visualizes nature as a parallel to the self, illustrating the generational strength of women.

According to manager Adah Bennion, Granary arts is now open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 86 N. Main St. in Ephraim. An opening reception for the artists will be announced later.

A note about the artists:

Paul Adams has been photographing for over 40 years. Adams was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and grew up backpacking and exploring the nearby coastal ranges. He was awarded a Masters of Photography in 1996 and has taught photography at Utah State University, the Florida Keys and Brigham Young University. He is a professor of photography at Brigham Young University. See pauladamsphotography.com.

Jordan Layton was born and raised in northern Alabama before receiving his BFA in Photography from Brigham Young University. Since graduation, he has worked as a commercial photographer and art director in both New York City and Los Angeles where he currently resides with his wife and their golden retriever puppy. See jordanlayton.com.

Sara Lynne Lindsay grew up in San Jose, California and considers Lubbock, Texas home, where she lived for 15 years. In 2000, she received her BFA from Utah State University. Since graduating, she has been raising six children, exhibiting nationally and internationally, and serving as a board member to the nonprofit organization Sites Set for Knowledge. She recently made the decision to return to graduate school, and is working on her MFA at Brigham Young University. See saralynnelindsay.com.

Granary Arts is supported in part by Utah Arts & Museums, with funding from the State of Utah and the National Endowment for the Arts, George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Stewart Family Foundation, Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area, Sanpete County Travel, and generous support from Ephraim City. For more information, go to www.granaryarts.org.