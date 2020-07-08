Manti girl collects, donates

books to Sanpete libraries

7-9-2020

Addison Howell, daughter of Mike and Suzy Howell of Manti, just completed a fundraiser on her “Addy’s fulfilling a ‘knead'” humanitarian service Facebook page.

In light of recent events, she decided to do something positive for her community to help with racial tolerance.

She baked and sold “unity cookies” to local residents and bought much-needed multicultural and unity books for the Manti and Ephraim libraries.

She got recommendations from teachers and a local author and says she can’t wait to get the books to the libraries.

She started her service site more than two years ago and has donated more than $1,600 to local and international charities.

She says she loves to give and thanks the community for helping her accomplish her goals.