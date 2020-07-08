Gamers gather to challenge each other on nintendo esport challege

EPHRAIM—An Esports tournament held last Friday as part of the Scandinavian Summer games featured a blast from the past as competitors tried their luck playing Nintendo 64 games.

Consoles and screens were set up in the city hall and groups of four gamers took to the consoles to compete in head to head to matches.

Social distancing was encouraged, face masks were available and each participant was required to disinfect his or her controller after use, said Michael Patton, recreation director.

About 50 participants came to city hall throughout the day to try their luck. “The event brought back childhood memories,” Patton said. “People said they had a lot of fun and would like to continue with this in the future.”

The event lasted from noon until about 4:30 p.m., when the final winners were announced. There was an adult and kid’s division. The adult winner was Matt Braithwaite.

Next up for Scandinavian Summer will be the sporting clay shoot on the weekend of July 17 and 18. The shoot will be held at Trigger Therapy West on Shumway Spring Road in Ephraim. It will begin Friday with trap shooting at 3 p.m., followed by skeet shooting at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, the sporting clay competition begins at 9 a.m. There is a cost to participate. For all the details, see https://www.scandinaviansummer.org/.