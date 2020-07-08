7-9-2020

A fourth grade student at Spring City Elementary School has been awarded for writing a thoughtful essay in the 2020 Utah League of Cities and Towns essay contest.

Madison Nielson’s essay on “Why I Like My Community” took second place in the contest. For her efforts, she received a cash award and certificate for herself and for her school.

She was recognized, along with her mother Loran Vranin and her father Terry Nielson, at a council meeting on July 2. The awards were presented by fourth grade teacher Fiona McVay and Spring City Mayor Cynthia DeGrey.

In her essay, Madison wrote, “The first reason why I love Spring City is its views and its beauty. There’s animals grazing in the fields, there’s a lot of agriculture and in the spring there are beautiful flowers everywhere. The second reason why I love Spring City is the events. One of the events is on Halloween. It’s called trunk or treat and even a fire truck from Spring City Fire Department comes! The events of my community are awesome! The last reason why I love my community is because of the people. The people in Spring City wave and smile at you while you’re in your car, walking outside, or just playing and being a goofball in your yard. Everyone knows each other too. Since Spring City is small it’s easier to get around. The people in Spring City are the best! I think Spring City is a wonderful place that no one can live without. My community is awesome. I want to stay in it as long as I can.”

The contest was sponsored by Maverik.