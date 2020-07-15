Wayne L. Peterson

Wayne L. Peterson passed away peacefully with his wife at his side July 13, 2020 due to complications from a fall.

Wayne was born at home in Ephraim to Helmut and Lana Andersen Peterson on July 5, 1931. He was the baby of the family of four and was not expected to live. He outlived them all.

Wayne grew up in Ephraim and attended local schools including Snow High School. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War in Germany with the occupation forces.

Following Wayne’s release from the Army, he met the love of his life, Ardith Stephensen, on a blind date. They married in the Manti Temple June 22, 1956 and recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

Wayne then used the G.I. Bill to attend Central Utah Vocational School in Provo, graduating in 1958. Upon graduation, Wayne and Ardith moved back to Ephraim, where he worked for Hiland Dairy as a milkman in Ephraim and Manti for the next 20 years.

Wayne then worked at Moroni Feed for another 20 years in various positions. He also built a neighborhood convenience store known as Cobble Heaven Market.

Wayne and Ardith were called to be ordinance workers in the Manti Temple, serving for a period of 17 years. They also served a mission to the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii, having the privilege of also serving as ordinance workers in the Laie Temple.

Wayne and Ardith were honored as the Annual Sweetheart Couple by the Ephraim LDS Institute in 2017, the last year this event was held. Wayne and Ardith were recognized in Ephraim as the couple who did their daily walk holding hands.

Wayne loved his horses and dogs and enjoyed taking them on rides in the great outdoors. He was a gentle man with a quick wit who made friends everywhere he went. He will be sorely missed by his family, who loved and adored him.

He is survived by his wife, Ardith; children: Trent and Annette Peterson, Tamra Ashworth, Andria and Zane Munson, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Helmut and Lana Peterson; brothers, DeVon and Roger; sister, Virgina McLean and son-in-law, Lyle Ashworth.

Graveside services and interment will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim Park Cemetery where attendees are encouraged to bring a folding chair and a Pepsi. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Magleby Mortuary at 195 West 100 North in Manti.

Military honors by the American Legion Post #31 and the Utah Honor Guard. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Live Streaming of the services and online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com under Wayne’s obituary.