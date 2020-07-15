Ted H. Braithwaite

Generous, thoughtful, warm-hearted and a passionately creative and artistic craftsman, Ted H. Braithwaite, beloved husband, dad, uncle, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 76, embraced by his loving family.

Born Jan. 23, 1944 in a little white house on Main Street, Manti, Ted moved with his family of four siblings numerous times during his childhood as his dad was a sewing machine repairman. He lived in California, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and ultimately El Paso, Texas where his dad made parachutes for the Apollo and Gemini projects.

It was at Burges in 7th grade that Ted met his future wife Marilyn Lutener, who from the very first day had a secret crush on him. After one more move, he graduated from Bel Air High School in 1962 and began his studies at Texas Western (now UTEP) in the spring of 1963. In the summer of 1966 his college deferment from the service expired and he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Luckily, he was assigned to South Korea and not Vietnam.

After his Army service, he returned to El Paso and completed his bachelor’s degree in art education in 1969. He began his teaching career at Lamar Elementary School and became affectionately known as “Mr. B.” Two of his students, brothers, would later become his primary care doctor and cardiologist giving him the best of care. A very special thank you to doctors Muneer and Edward Assi.

As fate would have it, Marilyn relocated to El Paso and they found each other once again. On Dec. 17, 1973 they were married. Ted taught art at Lamar Elementary and Morehead Jr. High for a total of 32 years. He was always the most dedicated, patient and helpful teacher. A master printmaker and stained-glass artist, he poured his heart into many beautifully-detailed creations. He was an avid fisherman and loved to return to his home state of Utah with his close buddies for annual fishing trips in order to catch the big one, “Charlie Tuna!”

Ted is survived by his loving wife Marilyn of 46 years, his most precious daughter Catherine (Cat) of Gilbert, Arizona, brother Stan Braithwaite (Keena) of Longmont, Colorado and sisters Denise Shand of Manti, and Deanne Braithwaite of Riverton. He is also survived by sister-in-law Pam Braithwaite of Salina, and many beloved nieces, nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by his parents Helen Lee (Larsen) and Homer Ray (“Dude”) Braithwaite and brother Paul Leroy Braithwaite.

A special thank you to Home Sweet Home Foster Care Home, Envision Hospice, and the caregivers who gave us all such wonderful love and support. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity for the arts.

Until we meet again, dear Ted, we will be admiring your artwork knowing that “God is in the details” as you assist Him painting the great canvas in the sky.