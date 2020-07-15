Lloyd D. Edmunds

On July 12, 2020, our dear husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather Lloyd D. Edmunds passed away in his home in Wales.

Lloyd was born May 3, 1935 in Fountain Green, to Carl K. And Mabel H. Edmunds and raised in Wales. He was the youngest of eight children (five brothers and two sisters). On Oct. 12, 1956, he married the love of his life, Sharon Bach, in Manti, solemnized in the Manti Temple April 12, 2008.

Lloyd enjoyed the outdoors. He made many cherished memories for his family that included hunting, camping, horseback riding, fishing and outdoor games that will be passed along through his children and their families. One thing that will be sorely missed by all is the wonderful stories he shared.

Lloyd looked forward to spending his time with his 14 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren and his children: Allen (Karen) Edmunds, Linda Lucero (Rik Dunham), Vickie (Steve) Szemerey and Kristi (Robert) Carrillo. He and Sharon built a legacy that will be carried on for generations to come.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Lucero (son-in-law), and Mia May Brandt (great-granddaughter).

Graveside services will be held Monday July 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Wales Town Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.