Lloyd Brady

Our dad, Lloyd Brady, almost made it to 100, passing away on July 9, 2020. He was born in Fairview, Utah Aug. 27, 1920 to Jordan Frank Brady and Laura Cordila Garlic. Dad had five brothers and no sisters, the two following him did not survive infancy.

The family followed their dad to nearby mining communities until they bought a farm in Fairview where he had most of the responsibility of keeping it running. He graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1938. While there and later in college he played the saxophone and loved being part of the big band sound.

After two years at Utah State College he married his childhood sweetheart, Bertha Howell, in the Manti Temple in 1940. After several years he got into the aviation radio equipment repair business which became his lifetime work at several airlines in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

They retired to the house they had built in Fairview many years before. In 2010 they moved to the Heirloom Inn in Price where mom died about a year later and dad has been ever since.

They are survived by six children: Darwin (Sue), Diana Coleman (Harold), Tanya Bender (Doyle), Frank (Lynette), Scott (Carolyn) and Ned; 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Alan, (Austin Texas) and Earl, (Clinton, Utah). A fifth brother, Kent, died in 1974. Dad was not always social with strangers, but he loved his family and was always interested in their activities.

Under the direction of Rasmussen Mortuary there will be a short viewing at 10:30 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery on Saturday, July 18, 2020 followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m.

The family would like to express their thanks to the years of great care from the staff at Heirloom Inn, Price, especially during these trying times of virus. Thank you also to CNS Hospice and Dr. Sterling Potter.