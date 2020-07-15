Deborah Bernice Lloyd

Deborah Bernice Lloyd, 67, of Fountain Green, passed away July 6, 2020 after a long, hard fight with scleroderma.

Deb was born March 24, 1953 in Great Falls, Montana to Burdell Thompson and Bonnie Thompson. Deb married the love of her life and best friend, Randy Lloyd Nov. 16, 1983. They made their home in Pleasant Grove for many years until they built their dream cabin in Fountain Green five years ago.

Deb was very hard working and talented. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do; no project was too big. If she didn’t know how to do it, she learned or figured it out on her own. If Randy wasn’t quick enough to help her then she did it herself. She had many talents; painting, quilting/sewing, drawing, wood working, and crafting. We are grateful she left so many of her projects for us to enjoy.

Deb was always such a kind and giving person. She was a lot of fun to be around, very social and had many friends. Most of all she had unbelievable strength. She never complained about being in pain.

Deb is survived by her husband of 37 years, Randy; one daughter, Rachelle Ekins; three step-sons, Brett Lloyd (Andrea), Brian Lloyd (Larissa) and Darren Lloyd (Heather); 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mom, dad, daughter, Cheralee Johnson and grandson, Chase Doyle.

We want to thank Randy who faithfully cared for her while her health was failing the past eight years, but who always took such great care of her. The two of them had a love like no other. They were rarely apart and shared everything together.

Deb endured a lot over the past few years. She will be greatly missed by all, but we are grateful she is no longer in pain.

A private graveside service was held at Pleasant Grove City Cemetery on Monday, July 13. Due to COVID-19 and Deb’s wishes for a small service, attendance was by invitation only.