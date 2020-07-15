Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Demzli Chris Higham was born to Whitney and Cari Higham of Gunnison on June 19, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces.

Lavender Bee Brown was born to Samuel and Emily Brown of Centerfield on June 22, 2020. She weighed 9 pounds 13 ounces.

Makenna Mae Sorensen was born to Lee and Lindsey Sorensen of Centerfield on June 28, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces.

Tylar Rae Russell was born to Chansey Caldwell and Bret Russell of Gunnison on July 2, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.

Scarlett Queen Quinn was born to Desuree Allen and Brent Quinn of Gunnison on July 3, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.

KarliAnn Grace Wilkins was born to Chad and JodeeAnn Wilkins of Redmond on July 6, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.