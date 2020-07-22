Manti Fourth of July tennis winners named

MANTI—Despite COVID-19, Manti’s annual Fourth of July tennis tournament was well attended and a huge success.

According to spokesperson Doug Dyreng, 53 tennis players signed up for four different events. A great time was had by all, he said.

The participants played doubles with partners selected randomly. Each match consisted of two out of three mini sets (first to four games with a two game lead). There were 20 players in the men’s A flight; 12 players in the men’s B flight; and eight players in the women’s flight.

The Boy’s Division (5 participants) followed a round-robin format with each contest determined by playing a regular six game set.

In the A flight, first place went to Konner Clark and Daniel Manning and second place went to Paul Dyreng and Randy Clarke.

In the B flight, Neil Sorensen and Tyler Smith took first place; and Hugo Zanic & Preston Clark finished in second place.

In the women’s flight, Vicky Manning and Emma Jorgensen took first place; and Lauren Pack and Lindsay Mellor finished in second place.

In the boy’s flight, Max Penrod took first place and Luke Anderson finished second.