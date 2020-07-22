Sharlee Elizabeth Sorensen

Our kind, caring, fun, loving and independent daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, and friend, Sharlee Elizabeth Sorensen, 15, passed away unexpectedly Saturday July 18, 2020.

Sharlee was rare in every beautiful way. She was born to Robert and Jeannie Sorensen of Mount Pleasant, on Oct. 11, 2004. Sharlee is the sister of Dustin Sorensen, Jacelyn (Brady) Hansen, Tallen Sorensen; granddaughter of Earl and Francis Sorensen; and proud aunt to Trace Hansen.

She just completed her freshman year at North Sanpete High School where she was a varsity cheerleader. Sharlee excelled in everything she did, from her schoolwork to her many extracurricular activities, hobbies and passions. She loved life, and was a ray of light and positive force that the world needed.

Shar often talked about all the things she had planned for her future. She was always thinking 10 steps ahead and putting others needs before her own.

Her favorite things included cheerleading, horses, fashion and makeup (and she was a pro at all of them). She always had the BEST hair, and loved being with her friends and family, especially her nephew Trace whom she thought the world of. She is truly a beautiful and pure individual inside and out, and we can’t believe she is gone.

Her sweet spirit and giving personality will be terribly missed by all those who knew her. She made an impact and touched so many lives in the short time she was here.

We cherish you, Shar. You are a star, and there won’t be a day that passes where we don’t think of you, all of the fun memories and how lucky we are to be blessed as your family for eternity, we love you forever.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bert and Betty Sorensen.

Graveside services and interment will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be at Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant from 9-10:30 a.m. Online guestbook and live streaming can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Sharlee’s obituary.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.