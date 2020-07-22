Elmo Lovell Winward

Elmo Lovell Winward, 78 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away July 13, 2020 at the Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem.

He was born July 5, 1942 to Peter LeeRoy and Mildred Densley Winward in Salt Lake City. Elmo graduated from Bingham High School in 1960. He worked with the 4-H and FFA programs until his sons graduated from high school. He participated in rodeos for 13 years riding saddle broncs and bulls. He retired from Utah County as a heavy machine operator after 30 years.

Elmo and JoAnn’s family came together in January of 1978 and Elmo and JoAnn were sealed on June 6, 2002 in the Manti LDS Temple. Elmo and JoAnn were Santa’s helpers for 30 years. That gave them much enjoyment. They were ward missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 13 years. Elmo would take the clients to MATR, to the 12 Step programs, and to church during those years. It was very satisfying for him. He loved his calling.

He loved farming and ran two farms in Mt. Pleasant until recently.

Elmo is survived by his wife, JoAnn Sena Carlson Lea; children, Frank E. (Ramon Gomez) Winward, Shannon G. Winward, Shane L. Winward, Blaine (Janice) Bowers and Cherryl B. (Don) Golding. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pauline Bowers Smith; siblings Dean, Valoy, Gail, Grant, Donna, Donald, Frank and a baby boy Winward.

A graveside funeral will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Viewings will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services both at Rasmussen Mortuary (96 N. 100 W., Mt. Pleasant) followed by a horse drawn carriage ride to the cemetery.

The family is requesting that you please wear a mask. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.

