Melba Fay Shelley Hill

Melba Fay Shelley Hill passed away at her son’s home on Monday, July 20, 2020.

She was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Mountainville, Utah, to John and Fannie Shelley. Melba was blessed to be raised on the farm with eight brothers. After she graduated from North Sanpete High School, she went to work in Salt Lake City, where she met Donald E Hill. They were married in the Manti Temple on April 13, 1961.

They had three children: Shelley, David and Valerie and also welcomed Leonard Stewart into their family for several years. The family moved from Midvale, back to Mt. Pleasant, in 1972, where Melba wanted to raise her children closer to family and out of the big city.

Melba was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, including as Relief Society teacher, Young Women president, and family history consultant, but her favorite callings were with the children as Primary chorister, Primary teacher, or Cub Scout leader.

Melba loved children, and she had a talent for creating fun activities and memories for her own children and grandchildren, as well as for many young relatives and friends. Like the Pied Piper, she could often be found leading a group of children for a walk in the creek, hunting for buttercup flowers, creating giant bubbles, hiding in the “thicket” under the dining table, or searching for treasures with her metal detector.

Melba loved being outside in nature. She had a sharp eye for birdwatching, hunting for arrow heads, star gazing, and collecting sea shells in Northern California. She loved long lunch breaks walking in the hills with Don. She also enjoyed years of early-morning walks with her friends. She expressed her appreciation for the beauty of the world through her artwork, using oils, watercolors, and charcoal.

While she was raising her kids, Melba had several jobs to help provide for her family. She worked as a lunch lady, custodian, and babysitter to the Hobby kids, who grew to call her “Mommy Hill.” Melba became a case manager for Central Utah Counseling Center in Ephraim, where she was known for her kind heart and listening ear.

After she retired in 2006, Melba served in the California Santa Rosa Mission of the Church. Later, she felt she wasn’t doing enough with her life, so she served two more missions: one in the Family and Church History Mission in Salt Lake City, and one in the Family History Mission from her home. She also served in the Manti Temple. Melba’s life exemplified love, selfless service, kindness, peace, and gentleness.

Melba is preceded in death by her parents and by her sweetheart, Don. She will be thrilled to be reunited with him after 21 years. Melba is survived by their children: Shelley (Jeff) Trump of Round Lake, Illinois, David (Jeana) Hill of Herriman, and Valerie (Shayne) Stegman of Mesa, Arizona, as well as by eight beloved grandchildren: Liz, William, Jake (Heidi), Jaylynn (Jordan), Janesa (Mike), Bryant, Chad and Emerie.

Family has been the joy of her life. Melba is also survived by her eight brothers and their spouses: Lloyd and Virginia (Cedar City), Ben and Sandy (Bountiful), Ross and Nadene (Nephi), Ervin and Loretta (Fairview), Ivan and Dawn (Oak Creek), Lowell and Barby (Salt Lake City), Hal and Becky (Mountainville) and Louis and Nancy (Price).

A viewing will be held at Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 N. 100 W., Mt. Pleasant, on Monday, July 27, 6-8 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.