Miss Sanpete royalty to be chosen Aug. 1

Last year’s queens serve with ‘dedication, energy and focus.’

7-23-2020

EPRHAIM—Two outstanding girls who are willing to dedicate a year to serving their community will be chosen as Miss Sanpete County and Miss Sanpete County Outstanding Teen.

The pageant will be held Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Snow College Eccles Performing Arts Center.

Tickets will be available at the door, which opens at 6 pm. Admission is $8 for adults; and $5 for children, ages 4-11.

According to pageant spokesperson Kristyn Bore, specific preparations are in place to accommodate for social distancing and COVID-19 compliance. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and arrive early, Bore said.

The outgoing royalty, Miss Sanpete County, Ally Brotherson and Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen, Taylor Palmer have served with dedication, energy and focus, Bore said.

Ally, the daughter of Rich and Molly Brotherson of Mt, Pleasant, has focused on a social impact initiative called L.I.V.E. (Learn the needs, Become involved, Volunteer, Enthusiastically).

Ally has traveled throughout the county to participate in community events and parades, and participated in fundraisers and other events to support the Children’s Miracle Network and Soles4Souls, a non-profit that collects unwanted shoes for distribution to others in need.

Through her year of service, Ally has worked diligently to promote her social impact initiative. “I hope I have shown Sanpete County that there is a significant need for volunteers in our community. Most of our events are run by volunteers,” she said.

She and her attendants visited many of the communities in the county where they were able to serve at various events. Ally’s goal was to find ways to serve and demonstrate that it’s easy to get involved.

A traditional responsibility of Miss Sanpete County is to compete at the Miss Utah competition, but due to COVID-19 the state competition was cancelled and Ally’s shot at the state title was postponed. She plans to compete in 2021.

As for her most memorable experience, Ally said serving at the Sanpete County Fair was at the top of the list. “I loved every second of the derby. Oddly enough, riding on the hood of a derby car for grand entry was at the top of my bucket list as Miss Sanpete County,” she said.

She plans to use her Miss Sanpete County scholarship to continue her education at Snow College in the fall and then transfer to the University of Utah. Her ultimate goal is to obtain a doctorate in dentistry.

Taylor, the daughter of John and Linda Palmer of Ephraim, encouraged everyone to get enough Vitamin D through her social impact initiative called “Soak up the Sun.”

She planned an event to increase awareness about the importance of getting enough Vitamin D during the winter months. Taylor also planned an ice cream activity with 15 girls and taught them how Vitamin D plays an important part in lifting our moods naturally.

Her most memorable experience was participating at the county fair. “My favorite event was the pie eating contest because not only did we get to help, but we also got to participate,” she said.

Something unique about Palmer is that she performs a juggling routine for her talent. This drew some attention at the state competition and when asked how she would like to be remembered, Palmer answered she wanted to be remembered as the girl that juggled.

However, as she reflects back on her year of service, her perspective has changed slightly.

“At first, I thought I would want to be remembered as the girl that juggled,” she said. “But more than that I want to be remembered as the titleholder that showed all the little girls out there that you don’t have to fit into a certain mold to be successful in the pageant world. If a girl that juggles can make her way to state, so can a girl that does magic tricks and any other talent that can be thought of. So how do I want to be remembered? I want to be remembered as the girl that showed that to be successful in pageants you just have to be yourself, do what you love and you can be different and make a difference.”