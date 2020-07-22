Charles Patrick “Pat” McBride

On Monday, July 13, 2020, Charles Patrick McBride, one of the last great American cowboys passed away peacefully at home, waking up from his four hour journey to the great ranch in the sky long enough to say to his loving wife Sherry, “Hey babe, I love you.”

And then with a smile on his face, he was gone. Pat was born on Oct. 15, 1933 in Fillmore, to Charles and Dorothy McBride. He loved his life—and life loved him back. In spite of a two year battle with pulmonary fibrosis, Pat valiantly battled to stay alive beyond what many could have tolerated. He was tough.

Pat’s earliest years as a young man involved all things horses: cattle wrangling, rodeo events, and mountain lion hunting. Pat graduated from Millard High School where he played center, was captain of the famous 1950 football state championship team and was a 1st team all-state selection.

Unsurprisingly, Pat’s first adult job was as a ranch hand at the Scottsdale Feed Yard. When a son, Darl, was born during that time, Pat’s occupation on the birth certificate was listed simply as “Cowboy.” The “cowboy” activities continued for Pat’s entire lifetime. On two different occasions, Pat won the high point riding club champion award in the state of Utah.

Later, after years of working as an electrician, Pat and his wife Sherry became successful business owners of the Northern Power Company. This success led to Pat becoming a winning thoroughbred racehorse owner in southern California and continued his horse riding and breeding operations in northern and southern Utah.

Pat had a presence about him that is summed up very well and is quoted by a friend of the family by saying, “I love your dad: the twinkle in his eye, his hearty laugh, his gentle way of slowing things down, of making me laugh and feel important. Sorry for your loss and gain for having such a jewel for a dad!”

Pat is survived by his wife Sherry; seven children: Kevin McBride (Emily), Darl McBride (Andrea), Teresa Eklof (Ken), Suzanne Ruedy (Mark), Jerri Holowka (Frank), Kim Thompson, Todd Thompson; 32 grandchildren, 45 great- grandchildren; and siblings: Marcia Peterson and Sharon Hodson.

One of dad’s favorite sayings that would always calm a child that was in pain was: “It will feel better when it stops hurting.” Pat is now feeling better as he moves on to the next life. The Great American Cowboy, family member, and friend to so many will be greatly missed by all.

Due to the current global pandemic and related quarantine conditions, Pat’s life will be celebrated virtually by going to the following sites: Legacy.com, Facebook – Pat McBride page, and Russonmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at ipffoundation.org or directly to the University of Utah Pulmonary Fibrosis Research Team.