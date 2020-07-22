RAP tax will be on ballot; more meetings scheduled

By Lloyd Call

Associate Publisher

7-23-2020

EPHRAIM—The city approved a final resolution to put the Recreational, Arts and Parks (RAP) tax on the November ballot.

Last week the recreation board set up poster boards, and were available to answer questions by citizens. Only a couple of them attended. The format was a simple question and answer presentation. “There were no negative comments expressed by citizens,” says city recreation director Michael Patton.

Later on in September and October, there will be more informational meetings on the tax. One of those will be the official public hearing where comments can still be taken.

If the RAP tax is approved by voters in November, the .1 percent retail sales tax will go into effect for recreation, arts and parks projects, and is projected to bring in about $100,000 a year over the 10-years lifespan of the tax.

Honored at the city council meeting were six Ephraim youth who received President’s Volunteer Service Award (SVSA) medals for their community service.

They were Shane Arnoldsen (gold), Kaulin Nielsen (bronze), Mathew Olsen (gold), Andrew Lund (gold), Sara Litteral (bronze) and Cali Alder (gold).

In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the PVSA to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. The award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.

The PVSA has continued under each administration, honoring the volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our nation.