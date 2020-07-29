Daniel Lee Vincent

Daniel Lee Vincent, also known as Dan, Danny, and Dan the Man, passed away July 8, 2020.

He was born April 6, 1952 to Kenneth A. and Sandra Lee Swanson Vincent. He was brother to Kathleen Clark (Gary), Douglas (Diana), and Colleen Cazier. He married Shelly Barr and together they shared 40 wonderful years.

Had four children: Branden, Sara, Mathew and Holly, and grandfather to Trinity, Corbin, Amberley, Gabriel, Vincent, Gauge, Cedar, Chevelle, Reese and Havyn, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by father Kenneth, sister Colleen and grandsons Gabriel and Vincent. He graduated from Granite High school in 1969 and was a gifted artist that helped build the art community in Sanpete County as director of the Central Utah Art Center. He also served as head librarian and re-established the bookmobile for Sanpete county.

His love for vintage motor cycles prompted him to established the Utah British Bike Club that attracted bike enthusiasts from all over. Daniel was a festivarian at heart and for many years participated in folk and bluegrass events. He could be found whaling on his harmonicas with other musicians, into the wee hours.

Daniel was released from his bonds of addiction in which he valiantly fought daily for the last 20 years of his life.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life, located at the Historical Spring City LDS Church pavilion/park at 164 South Main, Spring City, Utah on Saturday, Aug 1, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Motorcycles and instruments are encouraged.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com