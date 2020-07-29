Clinton DeVerl Buttars

Clinton DeVerl Buttars, 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Moroni, surrounded by family on July 25, 2020, due to complications of pancreatic cancer.

Clint was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Cache Valley, to Clair and Melba Buttars. He grew up in Granger, where he attended Granger High School. This is where he met his beautiful wife, Marsha.

He served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Toronto Canada Mission where our beloved prophet, Thomas S. Monson, was his mission president. He married the love of his life, Marsha, in the Logan Temple on Aug. 30, 1963. They would have celebrated 57 years of marriage in August. Clint and Marsha spent 51 years in Moroni, where they raised their family.

Clint spent his life in a profession he loved, teaching the gospel to high school students at Piute High School and North Sanpete High School. He finished off his career teaching at the LDS Institute at Snow College. His quick humor, love, and depth of the gospel shaped the lives of countless young people who were fortunate enough to be in his classes. He had the ability to bring the gospel to life and make it personal for all his students.

One of the best things about Clint was that his teaching extended beyond the classroom, and his example influenced many people of all ages. Some of his last words were that he couldn’t wait to get to heaven to start teaching again.

An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life, Clint served in various callings, including Bishop, Stake Mission President, gospel doctrine teacher, and his favorite calling as Scoutmaster, which he did for many years. He also enjoyed serving as a temple worker in the Manti Temple.

Clint and Marsha served two full-time missions for the Church: the first at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, and the second in Granby, Colorado, where they touched many lives and remained close friends with many people from their mission.

Clint was a devoted father, husband, and friend. He was also especially devoted to his Savior Jesus Christ as evidenced by the way he lived his life. His several hobbies including painting, cheering for the Utah Jazz, remote control airplanes, traveling with his fifth wheel, and above all—fishing.

With all these hobbies, the thing that brought the most happiness to Clint was time spent with his wife and family. His focus and concern were always on them, and he was particularly mindful of his eternal companion, Marsha. He once wrote to her in a letter: “I love you more than fishing, airplanes, chocolate, fishing, more than anything.” Clint was also an amazing storyteller. Many of his stories included how proud he was of his grandchildren’s accomplishments. He was supportive of all their activities, and his greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren utilize their talents in many ways.

Clint is preceded in death by his younger brother, Aaron. He is survived by his wife, Marsha, and their five children: Chad (Karen) Buttars of Pleasant Grove; Cheri Magee of Provo; Bryant (Mindy) Buttars of Saratoga Springs; Russell (Shelly) Buttars of Woodland Hills and Ryan (Emily) Buttars of Eagle Mountain; 16 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by eight brothers and sisters and their families.

The family would like to express our gratitude to all those friends and family that provided meals and service for Clint and Marsha during this trying time. We would also like to thank Brian Spencer with the palliative care program for his constant care and concern for Clint’s medical care.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. at the Moroni Cemetery. For those attending the funeral, please bring a chair and umbrella for shade, as services will be held outside. A viewing will be also be held Friday, July 31, from 6-8 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 N. 100 W. in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.