Catherine Zobell
Our dear, beautiful Catherine Zobell passed peacefully in her home July 26, 2020, encircled by her family and with a community full of prayers.
For 17 years, she fought Parkinson’s disease so valiantly and with the utmost grace. Never a complaint was heard from her and in fact, she often asked to be given more so that others would be spared.
Catherine was born Sept. 4, 1951 to Iowa Grant and Donna Rayola Haslam Hall in American Fork. She married Lance Wade Zobell Sept. 14, 1984 in Salt Lake City and was sealed Nov. 17, 1985 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Her strength inspired others in ways that only now she can see. She took pride in every job she ever had and climbed to the top of not only her career, but also into the hearts of many coworkers, neighbors, friends, and family.
Her grandchildren were her greatest achievements. Her love for each one of them was deep and unconditional and she loved celebrating all of their achievements. She strived to be strong in her religion and have faith in God and in keeping the commandments, in order to be able to return home to see her Heavenly Father and her family again.
Catherine is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Lance W. Zobell, her children: Angela Gilbert (Adrian), Jessica Taylor (Anthony), Lance Zobell Jr. (Katie) and Lorelei Owens (Brian); her grandchildren: James, Alexandra, Megan, Mathew, Wyat, Jessi, Rylee, McKinley and Christian; her second grandchildren Ashlyn and Ethan; siblings Cindy (Rudy) Poecker, Connie Rammell, Caryn Adams, Charlene (Bruce) Hansen and John Hall. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Iowa and Donna Hall, her sister, Collette Hall, and brothers-in-law Gorden Rammell, Don Adams.
Until we meet again…
A limited funeral service will be held Saturday Aug. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Fountain Green LDS Chapel (151 S. 200 W., Fountain Green) with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment in the Fountain Green City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.