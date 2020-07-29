Edward ‘Ed” Sam Morrow

Edward “Ed” Sam Morrow, 85, of 2436 Park Ridge Ave, Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Western Arizona Medical Center.

Ed was born in San Francisco California, on Jan. 23, 1935, and was the son of the late Kenneth S. Morrow and Leona Lund. Ed married the love of his life Dorothy “Ester” of Hertford, North Carolina, on Aug. 25, 1965.

Ed was the proud Senior Chief and SeaBee with the US Navy. His career of service spans from 1955 through 1982. Senior Chief Ed Morrow served two tours in Vietnam from 1967, in the Phu-Bai area, with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion, 121, Delta Company. During the times of SeaBee, he was one of the few selected to aid the State Department: His duties spanned over 20 countries. Ed had a strong love for his country, and his career was his passion.

His job allowed him to travel the world and get his hands dirty. After retirement, Ed continued his love of traveling with his love “Ester Bird” and his companion, Pepper.

Ed is survived by his wife Ester and two sons: Daniel R. Stallings of Edenton, North Carolina and Forrest Morrow and Hillery of Ephraim; grandchildren: Dr. Casey Williams of North Carolina, Technical Sergeant Danial “Christopher” Stallings and wife Abigail of Dyess Air Force Base, Texas; Melissa and Emily Seely of Ephraim; great-grandchilddren Madison Williams and Charlston Stallings.

Ed will be laid to rest with a private ceremony at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada with full military honors.