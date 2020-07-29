Donny A. Lopez

Donny A. Lopez, age 42, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020.

Donny was born Oct. 30, 1977, in Gunnison and grew up in Ephraim, but also lived in St. George, Chicago, Illinois and Logan. Donny was a friend to many, he had a huge heart, loved to laugh and if he loved you, you knew it, his friendship was loyal.

Donny spent many weekends watching NASCAR and cheering on his favorite drivers. When he was able, he attended NASCAR races in various locations, and enjoyed sharing that with his son, Franky, and his partner and true love, Kammy Mae Edmunds, who he spent many years with, enjoying life and raising their two children Franky, 15 and Sophya, 7.

Donny also spent some time living in Chicago with his best friend and partner Anna Maria Goravica and their two daughters Kayla, 21 and Briana, 17, whom he loved with all of his heart.

He was a new grandfather, his daughter Kayla had beautiful Olivia whom he never got to meet, but he thought the world of her. He was a huge fan of the city of Chicago until the day he left this Earth and wanted to move back there some day.

On Feb. 8, 2019 Donny married his childhood friend, Tina Peterson, who was the final love of his life. They spent the last year of his life married and in love and shared a warm home full of memories with their family, and getting to know Tina’s son Tyler, 20, whom he loved very much and developed a good relationship with.

Donny is survived by a huge family. He was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Ann Lopez and his father Joseph Abraham Lopez. He is survived by his children and granddaughter, his mother Gloria Jean Lopez, a longtime resident of Ephraim, and a current resident of Cortez, Colorado; his sister Teresa Lopez of Nephi; brother Jose Lopez of Moab; sister Tammy Lopez-Giron (Steven) of Grand Junction, Colorado and brother Johnny Lopez (Adeli) of Riverside, California, as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Donny was a familiar face in the Sanpete and Cache Valleys and will be missed by many people that he called friends.