Mackey~Applegarth

Don and Jennifer Mackey of Ephraim are pleased to announce the sealing of their daughter, Kate Mackey to Spencer Applegarth, son of Paul and Kathryn Applegarth of Mt. Pleasant on Aug. 1, 2020 in the Manti LDS Temple.

A reception to be held that evening from 6-8 p.m. at 338 South State, Mt. Pleasant. Grandparents of the bride Caroleen Cavner and the late Glen Mackey of Manti, Charles Jex and the late Doris Jex of Laketown, Utah.

Grandparents of the groom are Richard and Marie Stevens of Ephraim and Bill and Jeanne Applegarth of Riverton.

The couple will reside in Ephraim while attending Snow College pursuing nursing degrees. If by chance you didn’t receive an invitation, please consider this your invitation, and we apologize.