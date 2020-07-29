Catmull~Christian

Brandon and Tressa Hansen of Centerfield and Greg and Faylyn Catmull of Fairview are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Korie Marie Catmull to Noah Hayes Christian, son of Jacob and Sandra Christian of Texas and Joseph and Angie Young of Oak City.

The couple will be married on Aug. 1, 2020. A reception will be held in their honor from 4-6 p.m. that evening at 178 S. Main St. Gunnison.

Noah and Korie will make their first home in Cedar City, while they both attend Southern Utah University. Korie is finishing her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Noah is studying aviation to become a helicopter pilot.

If you didn’t receive and invite please consider this yours.