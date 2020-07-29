Thornley~Blackham

Tessa Thornley and Brenden Blackham will marry and be sealed on Aug. 8, 2020 in the Ogden Utah Temple.

Tessa is the daughter of Todd and Rosa Thornley of Tremonton. She graduated from Bear River High School and Snow College and will continue studying journalism at Utah State University. She served in the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission in the New Caledonia Region speaking French. And she’s wild about Brenden.

Brenden is the son of David and Dianne Blackham of Mt. Pleasant. He graduated from North Sanpete High School and attended Snow College. He will continue studying business at Snow College online.

He served in the Colorado Denver North Mission as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is a pharmacy technician and a musician and plans to own his own business. He says, “Tessa is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

The couple will make their home in Logan. Family and friends are invited to congratulate the couple on Amazon or Venmo @brendenblackham.