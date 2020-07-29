Francks~Carter

Michelle Francks, and Marshall and Jessica Francks are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Kennedy Francks to Dallin Carter, son of Jon and Rebecca Carter, Aug. 1, 2020.

Dallin and Kennedy are both graduates of Manti High School, and graduated together from Snow College. Kennedy continued on to Dixie State University and graduated with a BSN in Nursing

and is employed with Utah State Corrections.

Dallin graduated from the Corrections Academy and is employed with Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office. The couple will make their home in Manti.

