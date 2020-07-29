Rhonda Stewart earns professional certificate

Rhonda Stewart, DNP, CCHP, earned professional certification in the field of correctional health care on Oct. 1, 2020. She demonstrated mastery of national standards and knowledge expected of leaders working in the field. She joins over 4,200 correctional health care professionals nationwide who have earned this distinction from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

CCHP is highly regarded as a symbol of accomplishment and self-improvement, and provides immeasurable benefits. It promotes correctional health care professionals’ knowledge, understanding, and application of standards and guidelines essential to the delivery of appropriate health care in the correctional environment; their role in delivering that care; the basic legal principles underlying their practice; and their ethical obligations.