We are all God’s children,

no matter race, color creed

7-30-2020

We are all God’s children, no matter what race, color or creed. We have had very unfortunate things happen all over the entire world.

We feel if we loved our God, or higher being with all our heart, mind and strength and then ourselves, we would not have all the horrible things going on all over the world. We hope this pandemic has brought us more humility and a deeper understanding of who we really are. Can all of us look inside ourselves and evaluate what we are ready doing and giving to the world to make it a better place to live. Are we making a better place in our homes, communities, states and nation? Can we really care, help, love and bless the lives of others?

“Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.”

Barbara F. Barton

Shelly Iles

Daniel Iles

Mary Brunger

Becky Hullinger

Peggy Layton

Carolyn Buchanan

Faye Marston Hammer

Terry & Shauna Hepworth

Jane A. Braithwaite