Central Utah Water Project

is waste of time and money

7-30-2020

Having just received our 2020 tax estimate and seeing the biggest waste of taxpayer money EVER still on our tax form, I wish we could rid ourselves of this money wasting albatross—The Central Utah Water Project.

We in Sanpete County, as far as I can find, have never received so much as a gallon of extra water from this Wasatch Front-St. George bureaucracy.

Recently our county commission began to question why we still blow money into the wind toward the CUP. I wrote to them urging that we lower everyone’s taxes by ending the subsidy we give the Wasatch Front counties and cities to support their water needs. We have no hope of EVER seeing so much as a single gallon of CUP water. Why do we have to keep paying and paying and paying?

Max L Pugmire,

Fairview