Breaking the silence of human

trafficking’ rally held

Miss Sanpete sponsors event

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

7-30-2020

EPHRAIM—More than 50 people gathered in Ephraim to help spread awareness about human trafficking on Friday.

The event, which included a 5k run and walk was organized and hosted by Karlie Strickland of Ephraim as part of her platform to compete for Miss Sanpete County 2020. The platform is “Breaking the Silence on Human Trafficking”

“This COVID is making it hard for family to get out and do something fun especially on holidays,” Strickland said. “I thought a 5k chalk run would be fun instead of sitting at home. I thought it would also be a fun way to educate my community on human trafficking while having fun! It felt amazing seeing my community coming together and supporting me on this cause! I felt the love from my community, I was so grateful for all the help I got from sponsors, helpers at check points, and the runners for coming to run.”

Strickland says with the $5,000 the event raised, it was able to help save two kids through sponsorship of Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit dedicating to saving children from human trafficking.

“It made me feel like I’m finally making a change in the world today,” Strickland said.

The event kicked off early with registration starting for the 5k at 6:30 a.m. and the run/walk started not long after. Upon return of the participants, the group heard from a speaker and participated in a chalk throw that had the crowd tossing bags and handfuls of colorful chalk at each other.

Strickland’s mother, Harmonie McCoy, is also involved with raising human trafficking awareness, and she says she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter’s efforts.

“She worked her tail off getting sponsored and was able to help save over two kids,” McCoy says. “We encourage you to look into how much it takes to save one kid and be the change with Karlie. We would like to invite you to be a part of our community team ‘breaking the silence on human trafficking.”’

Strickland competes for the title of Miss Sanpete County on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Snow College Eccles Center.