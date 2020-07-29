Two coronavirus deaths reported in Sevier

By Robert Steven

Managing editor

7-30-2020

For the entire pandemic, the Central Utah Public Health District (CUPHD) has avoided any death toll, until now.

The health district has confirmed not just one but two deaths in Sevier County due to COVID-19 in the past week.

“COVID19 is still very active in our communities and throughout the state,” said Nate Selin, CUPHD director. “Although we haven’t seen case counts as high as other areas in the state or country, we continue to see case counts and hospitalizations rise. We encourage individuals to continue to wear masks when in public, practice social distancing, stay home when sick, and take other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The first death was a female between the ages of 45-64, and it was discovered on Wednesday, July 22. She was not hospitalized prior to her death according to the CUPHD. She was initially reported to be a resident in a long term care facility, but this is incorrect and she was only in Sevier County for a short time before contracting COVID-19 and dying from it. Her point of contact for exposure is currently unknown.

The following day, a second death was reported, this time on an individual aged 65-84, who was exposed to COVID-19 out of state before returning to the district and dying from it.

In addition to the deaths, the only county in the CUPHD not to have cases, Wayne County, now has two. One is aged 1-14 and the other is aged 25-44. Both got it from outside the health district.

Numbers keep climbing for all over the district as well. Millard County, who was once one of the lowest, now leads with 114 confirmed cases, only 53 of which have recovered. They have three current hospitalizations.

Firmly in second place is Sanpete County with 98 cases, 61 of which have recovered, and one current hospitalization.

Despite Sevier County having had the recent deaths, of its 73 confirmed cases, only 14 are currently active. Sevier has one current hospitalization.

Juab County has 57 cases, 29 of which are recovered. They have two current hospitalizations.

Piute County only has four confirmed cases and all four have been recovered for some time.

This brings the district total to 348 as of Tuesday. In all, 9461 people have been tested within the district, and it has had to deal with 19 total hospitalizations so far.

CUPHD continues to encourage testing for all individuals who are symptomatic for COVID-19. If you have any of the symptoms of COVID-19, CUPHD encourages you to contact a health professional and get a referral to a testing site. You may also contact the COVID-19 hotlines at 1-800-456-7707 or 844-442-5224 to be referred for testing. The most up-to-date information can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov or centralutahpublichealth.org.