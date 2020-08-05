‘Chalk it up to Music’ fundraiser and

festival Will be Saturday, Aug. 29

8-6-2020

EPHRAIM—The Snow College Department of Music is inviting everyone to get their hands messy at a “Chalk it up to Music” street art and outdoor music festival on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The fundraiser will take place at the campus central mall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artists of all levels—from stick figure to Monet—are welcome, said Marci Larsen, senior assistant to the president.

Participants will have access to a concrete canvas and have a chance to win $500 in prizes. They can register at ChalkItUpToMusic.eventbrite.com. Each artist block is $10.

Admission is free for art enthusiasts and curious bystanders who want to enjoy the art and listen to live outdoor musical performances throughout the day, she said. Local food trucks will be on hand.

“Chalk It Up To Music is a great opportunity for the community and Snow students to come together and celebrate the beginning of a new school year and the arts in a safe outdoor venue,” said Vance Larsen, Chair of the Department of Music. “We hope everyone will come out and support our students while color spreads across the sidewalk and music fills the air.”