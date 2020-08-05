Donald E. Shoemaker

Donald E. Shomaker, of Ephraim, succumbed to cancer on July 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 2, 1944 to Ezra C. and Paula Schwender Shomaker. He was the fourth child and only son.

Donald attended school in Manti, until he joined the United States Air Force in 1962. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Wright on May 29, 1964. They began their life together in a small home in Ephraim.

Donald worked for L&M trailer plant where he learned many skills and was known for his excellent work ethics. Because of that reputation he easily landed a job in the coal mining industry where he excelled as a leader and broke record after record.

Donald and Barbara continued raising their family in Orangeville. They later moved to Green River, Wyoming, where he worked for TG Soda Ash/FMC. It was in Wyoming where he was involved in a terrible mining accident that changed the path of his life.

He and Barbara settled comfortably in retirement in Ephraim, where he enjoyed working in the Manti Temple. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a joke and a warm smile for everyone he met.

Donald was a grandfather extraordinaire. Being the “World’s Greatest Grandpa” will forever be his legacy.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Loretta Russon, West Jordan; Dawn Julie (Mike) Deason, Pleasant Grove; Lonnie (Shalayne) Shomaker, Hurricane; sisters, Pauline Simons and Kenna Dodds; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Shomaker; sister, Alice Shomaker and parents.

Graveside services and Interment were held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion and United States Air Force Honor Guards.