Major Ray Edwards Christensen

Major Ray Edward Christensen, U.S. Air Force, retired, passed away Aug. 1, 2020 in Nephi.

He was born in Bloomington, Idaho on April 7, 1929 to Wendall A. and Viola Patterson Christensen. He is predeceased by all family members, brothers, McKay, twin brother Roy, and Paul Christensen.

Ray is survived by his wife Marilyn Halliday Christensen. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and would have been married 68 years this coming Aug. 13. They have seven children: Clarke R. Christensen of Spring City, Raelynn C. Ferguson of Spring City, Colette Thompson of Spring City, Craig R. Christensen of Provo/Spring City, Cami Hathaway of Spring City, Cory R. Christensen of Las Vegas and Chad R. Christensen of Park City. They were blessed with 29 grandchildren and 37 great- grandchildren, with more on the way.

Ray grew up in Provo, served a mission in the eastern United States, then went on to Brigham Young University and graduated with his teaching degree. He promptly joined the United States Air Force.

Ray and Marilyn, along with their family traveled the world, always finding something new and different for the family to experience.

Ray served in Viet Nam for a year and then moved his family to Washington D.C. to work at the Pentagon. After retirement they moved to Spring City, to settle and put down some permanent roots, Ray and Marilyn fell in love with the small town.

One of their highlights was to be honored as grand marshals of the Spring City Pioneer Day Parade. Ray also taught for many years here in Sanpete County, where three of his daughters have also taught.

Ray will be missed at every holiday and dinner that his family will continue to celebrate with fond memories of him. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He taught his children the importance of a loving, strong family, church and hard work. He also taught his family to love and honor this country and the flag that it represents.

He was a true hero. He traveled the United States with his family to teach the important lessons of our history. He loved to sing and camp. Ray had a life that was “well lived” and in return was and continues to be “well loved.”

A viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary at 96 N. 100 W., Mt. Pleasant. The family requests that you please wear a mask. A private family service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in the Spring City Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.