Stone~Peterson

The wedding of Lacie Lynn Stones, daughter of Kenneth and Cody Stones and Spencer Keith Peterson, son of Rohn and Camille Peterson will be Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at the Annabella Community Center, 295 E. 300 N. in Annabella, Utah.

Everyone is cordially invited to join the celebration at a reception held in their honor at the Annabella Community Center from 6-9 p.m.

The couple will reside in Richfield, where Lacie will do cosmetology at Snow College South. Spencer works at Christensen Arms in Gunnison.