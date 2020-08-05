Rasmussen~Siaosi

Talalelei Siaosi and Shelby Rasmussen are excited to announce they will be married and sealed on Aug. 7, 2020, in the Manti Utah Temple.

Shelby is the daughter of Dan and Stacey Rasmussen of Spring City, Utah. She recently graduated from Weber State University with a degree in radiology tech. She will continue her education in Nuclear Medicine through Weber State.

Shelby served in the Milwaukee Wisconsin Mission – Spanish speaking for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Talalelei is the son of Kelisiano and Matavai Siaosi of Pago Pago, American Samoa. He went to Tafuna High School. He then served in the Cebu Philippines Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He works for US Magnesium in Dugway, Utah.

Talalelei and Shelby are excited to begin their new life together. They will be making their home in West Jordan. The couple is registered on Amazon or Venmo @Shelby-Rasmussen-6.