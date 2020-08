McEvoy~Stevenson

Kayden, son of Jason and Alyssia Stevenson will be married to McKenna McEvoy on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Payson Utah Temple. The reception is the night before, Aug. 7 at the Country Club at 710 N. 1500 E. in Logan.

McKenna’s parents are Brett and Heather McEvoy. Kayden is going to Snow College and McKenna is going to BYU Hawaii online, with both of them working part-time, Kayden at Stevenson Intermountain Seed, and McKenna is giving private gymnastics lessons.