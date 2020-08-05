Brailsford~Hatch

Dave and Geri Brailsford of Manti, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Kali to Kyler Mark Hatch, son of Mark and ShonTae Hatch of Richfield on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at The Bldg. 178, 178 S Main in Gunnison.

A reception will be held in their honor from 5-7 p.m. Please consider this an invitation to come socialize and help celebrate their marriage.

Kali is a 2020 Manti High School graduate where she spent her senior year enrolled in the Snow College cosmetology program. COVID set graduation back, but she will finish her hours this fall.

Kyler is a 2015 graduate of Richfield High School. Kyler is employed by the U.S. Forest Service and M.U.D. Inc. The couple will make their first home in Manti.