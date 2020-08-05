Sanpete Royalty, Miss Teen Sanpete

By Suzanne Dean

8-6-2020

EPHRAIM—A young woman who attracted applause and cheers as she belted out the chorus of ‘Hallelujah,” a song featured in the film, “Shrek,” was named Miss Sanpete County Saturday night.

The title went to Lydia Madsen, daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Madsen of Fairview, who says she has “pretty much been singing since I could talk.” Besides the crown, she received a $2,000 scholarship.

Also taking the spotlight at the Miss Sanpete Pageant at the Eccles Center at Snow College was Jordie Kelso, 14, daughter of Luke and Jerrylynn Kelso of Mt. Pleasant, who was named Miss Teen Sanpete.

Jordie, who has been dancing for 10 years and currently takes private dance lessons on the Wasatch Front, performed a lyrical dance as her talent. As Miss Teen Sanpete, she receives a $500 scholarship.

Other members of the Miss Sanpete royalty for 2020-21 will be first attendant Libby Simons, daughter of David and Allison Simons of Manti, and second attendant, Gracy Christensen, daughter of Miranda Christensen of Gunnison. The first attendant receives a $500 and the second attendant a $300 scholarship.

Runners-up for Miss Teen Sanpete were Haley Taylor Sevy, daughter of Robert and Emily Sevy of Ephraim, who was named first attendant, and Noell Catharine Condie, daughter of Layton and Robyn Condie of Gunnison, who will be second attendant. The first attendant receives a $200 and the second attendant a $100 cash prize.

The pageant was performed on a stage draped with classic white tulle fabric. Strands of luminescent beads hung from the ceiling.

The fact that the young women had to enter and prepare for the pageant during the corona virus pandemic didn’t seem to affect the quality of the contestants. And the fact that spectators had to wear masks to enter the auditorium didn’t seem to dampen enthusiasm.

Lydia Madsen, the new Miss Sanpete, is 21 and just completed her associate’s degree at Southern Utah University. She plans to continue at SUU to earn a bachelor’s degree in business management.

She has served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Reunion and Mauritius Islands off the southeast coast of Africa.

She is a 2017 graduate of North Sanpete High School where she was the Sterling Scholar in general scholarship, on the varsity tennis team, a member of all-state choir, and vice president of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). Besides singing, she has played the clarinet for nine years.

Her platform is “Lend a Hand,” an effort to get people involved in service as a way of “thinking outside ourselves” and promoting unity.

Her current project is lining up pen pals for people in Sanpete County assisted living facilities who have been isolated without visitors during the pandemic.

Jordie Kelso, Miss Teen Sanpete is a freshman at North Sanpete High School, and a member of the drill team. Her platform is “Dance your way to mental health.” She wants to educate the public on how dance or any form of physical activity can help your mental health.

In comments before she took her final walk, Ally Brotherson of Mt. Pleasant, the outgoing Miss Sanpete, said her year as queen had been “a dream come true.”

She said when the contest came up last year, she initially thought it wasn’t for her. But when the Miss America organization, the parent organization of Miss Sanpete, change is criteria to emphasize social action, she decided the contest fit what she wanted to do.

She told the audience her platform “embraced volunteerism when you’re not asked.” During her year as Miss Sanpete, among other activities, she served on the state UServe Utah Council, a group promoting youth volunteerism statewide; put together a fund raiser for a relative who had had a stroke; and cleaned the Sanpete County Search and Rescue Building.

Also during the pageant, Taylor Palmer, the outgoing Miss Teen Sanpete, performed the juggling act she had performed at the state Outstanding Teen pageant last February.

Three younger girls received junior royalty titles and were introduced at the pageant. They will appear with and support Miss Sanpete and Miss Teen Sanpete in their activities.

The Mini Miss Sanpete is Harper Olsen, daughter of Kelson and Hailey Olsen. Her step-sister, Kaizelee Jacobson (same parents) is Little Miss Sanpete. The new Junior Miss Sanpete is Kenadee Bailey, daughter of Kyle and Kaylie Bailey of Ephraim.