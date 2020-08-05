Juab sees first COVID death in its area

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

8-6-2020

Another COVID-19 death in the Central Utah Public Health District (CUPHD) makes a total of three now, and numbers continue to climb.

This death marks the first in Juab County, and the CUPHD was notified of it on Thursday, July 30. The individual was a female between the ages of 65-84, and was a resident of a long term care facility. According to CUPHD officials, she was high-risk and had underlying health complications.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of one of our central Utah residents due to COVID-19.” said Nate Selin, CUPHD director. “Our sincerest condolences go to their family and friends at this time.”

Officials say they are working closely with the care facility to mitigate any spread, and routine testing is being done to identify any more cases among residents and staff.

The total number of confirmed cases in the district is now up to 387, with 9870 people reported to be tested, according to the CUPHD stats.

Millard County still has the most cases, with 122 confirmed, 92 of which are now recovered. Millard has three hospitalizations currently.

Sanpete County is sitting at 113 confirmed cases, 77 of which are recovered. Sanpete has one current hospitalization.

Sevier County has had two of their 78 confirmed cases die, but 68 of those cases are now recovered. They do have one current hospitalization.

Juab County, the location of the most recent COVID death, has 67 total confirmed cases, 40 of which have recovered. Juab has two current hospitalizations.

Piute County has five confirmed cases, four of which are recovered. Wayne County has two confirmed cases.

“Although we haven’t seen as many cases as other areas in the state or country, we continue to see case counts and hospitalizations rise,” Selin says. “We encourage individuals to continue to wear masks when in public, wash their hands regularly, watch their distances to maintain social distancing, and take other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.”