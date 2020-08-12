Fire destroys Milburn home

8-13-2020

Flames and sparks burst out the roof of a home that burned in Milburn last week. The large stone home, belonging to Seth and Jenna Wright, was a family DIY project they were building themselves. “We are all okay,” wrote the family on a social media post. “All of our animals are safe; everyone is accounted for. It could have been so much worse. The house is a total loss. Our hearts are broken and we are in shock. But we believe in a God with a plan much bigger than our own. And he will make beauty of these ashes.”