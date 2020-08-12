Peggy Young

Our beloved mom, grandma, great- grandma, Peggy Young, returned to her love Ted on Aug. 10, 2020.

She was born July 30, 1949 to Ivor Lon and Mary Benson Larsen in Mt. Pleasant. She married Ted “Butch” Young on Nov. 24, 1967 in Manti.

Peggy worked at the Moroni Turkey Processing Plant for 50 years, where she was loved by many. She loved to go on weekend drives and finding new places to try breakfast. Peggy loved reading, crocheting, her dog Fred and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her children: Laurie Young, Manti; Chris (Katie) Young, Chester; Scott (Monica) Young, Eagle Mountain; grandkids: Chance, Dylan, Caleb, Kenadee, Connor, Jazmine and Keller; great-grandkids: Ryley, Oakley, Lochlyn and Zayden; siblings: Renee Petersen, Manti and Gary “Butch” (Joyce) Larsen, Spring City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Butch and brother-in-law Doug Petersen.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Chester Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary (96 N 100 W, Mt. Pleasant). Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.